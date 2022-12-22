Tesla Offers Unexpected $7,500 Discount And Free Supercharging On Two Popular Models
An unfortunate reality of today's automotive landscape is that EVs are more often subject to price increases than decreases. The Ford F-150 Lightning, the venerable EV truck, has undergone numerous price hikes since it first launched. It started at $39,974 for the base trim and has since risen to $55,974. While that has done exactly nothing to stymie demand for the Ford, it's not a great feeling when automakers hike prices by a considerable margin.
EV stalwart Tesla hasn't been immune to price increases in the past either. The Tesla Model 3 on release was supposed to be $35,000 and not a penny more. That quickly changed. Tesla's website now lists the price at $46,990 without any incentives. Recently, Tesla started offering a $3,750 discount on any Model 3 and Model Y ordered before 2022 comes to a close. Just yesterday, Tesla has increased that discount and threw in a couple extras to sweeten the deal.
Tesla's year-end sale
Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y discount now stands at $7,500 if you take delivery between now and December 31st (via Reuters). As a bonus, Tesla is also adding 10,000 miles or two years of free Supercharging to its entire lineup for anyone who can get a Model X, 3, S, or Y before the end of the year (per Tesla). If you were thinking of buying a Tesla sometime soon, now might be the time to pull the trigger.
Tesla's Supercharger network is one of the perks of owning one of its vehicles and serves as the company's own tailor-made fast charging network. The network just reached 40,000 chargers globally meaning that most of the time, drivers aren't ever a long distance from a Supercharger location.
As deals and discounts always go, there are caveats. According to Tesla, the company is not required to give the discount and will not be liable if your Tesla delivery is delayed until January. In addition, the Supercharging credits are not transferable if you decide to sell your car.