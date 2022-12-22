Tesla Offers Unexpected $7,500 Discount And Free Supercharging On Two Popular Models

Tesla's Model 3 and Model Y discount now stands at $7,500 if you take delivery between now and December 31st (via Reuters). As a bonus, Tesla is also adding 10,000 miles or two years of free Supercharging to its entire lineup for anyone who can get a Model X, 3, S, or Y before the end of the year (per Tesla). If you were thinking of buying a Tesla sometime soon, now might be the time to pull the trigger.

Tesla's Supercharger network is one of the perks of owning one of its vehicles and serves as the company's own tailor-made fast charging network. The network just reached 40,000 chargers globally meaning that most of the time, drivers aren't ever a long distance from a Supercharger location.

As deals and discounts always go, there are caveats. According to Tesla, the company is not required to give the discount and will not be liable if your Tesla delivery is delayed until January. In addition, the Supercharging credits are not transferable if you decide to sell your car.