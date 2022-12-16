Ford's F-150 Lightning Price Hike Didn't Do What You'd Expect

The Ford F-150 Lightning is the first real EV truck geared toward the truck-buying public. Whereas the Rivian R1T is more of an "adventure truck" the F-150 Lightning is designed to do work, especially when considering the lower trim levels. Even with no extras, the Lightning is a serious truck. It has two electric motors that put down 775 pound-feet of torque and will go about 240 miles on a fully charged battery. That's more than can be said about CyberTruck, Tesla's EV truck offering that has not yet been offered to the public.

When the truck first debuted, it was originally priced under $40,000, or $39,974 to be exact for the 2022 model year Pro trim. That price has since been increased two times over the course of this year. Now it's $55,974 for the base model Lightning. Unfortunately, that's a common trend among EVs. Strangely, that price hike, to the tune of more than $15,000 hasn't dampened any enthusiasm for the EV truck.