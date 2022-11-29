5 Of The Best EV Alternatives To The Tesla Model 3

Though Tesla enthusiasts champion the Model S for its undeniable influence in bringing electric vehicles into the mainstream, it was understood as a luxury vehicle that remained aspirational for most. The Model 3, on the other hand, was intended to be the more attainable follow-up. Something to not only excite said enthusiasts, but also shoppers outside of the fandom eager for a more substantial BEV than what was available at the time of the 3's announcement.

Some time has passed since then, enough that details of the Model 3's second refresh are starting to make the rounds. In that time, the landscape of the battery-electric vehicle has changed, maybe not dramatically but certainly significantly. Most fully-electric vehicles remain out of reach in the luxury department but there are more relatively-affordable BEVs on the market today than ever before.

With that in mind, here are a few that stand out as alternatives to the Model 3 if the car — or the company or the persons behind it — don't strike your fancy.