Inside The Struggles That Could Have Been The End For Tesla

In 2008, as the world reeled under the pressure of the Great Recession, Tesla was struggling to fund the production of its first car — the Roadster. Tesla was rumored to have been on the verge of burning out the final $9 million it had left in the bank. The company also reportedly let go of nearly 18% of all company employees in one fell swoop.

To prevent Tesla from closing, Musk recalled pouring in all the remaining money he had from selling his stakes in PayPal, which he co-founded as X.com. Musk said that this period was a "difficult time," suggesting that he had to borrow funds from friends to pay rent as he "didn't even own a house or anything sellable."

Musk admitted that despite all efforts, he still felt Tesla would fail, and that it very well might have done so had it not been for a last-minute infusion of cash from investors.

This vital round of funding delivered Tesla $40 million, giving the company runway for the next six months, i.e., until June 2009. A month before Tesla's coffers would run dry again, German automobile conglomerate Daimler invested another $50 million in Tesla despite its own piling losses due to the global financial crisis. Daimler eventually offloaded its stakes in 2014 for a $780 million windfall, likely missing out on even more massive gains in the meteoric rise of the company that would follow.