Chevy Just Confirmed A Big 2024 Silverado EV Advantage Over Electric Truck Rivals
General Motors has finally confirmed the EPA range figures for its upcoming Silverado 2024 electric pick-up truck, and it looks like the brand is aiming straight for the crown. The EPA-estimated range for the Chevy Silverado stands at 450 miles for the Work Truck trim. For comparison, the Ford F-150 Lightning, the closest competitor to Chevy's offering, can only muster 320 miles on a single charge. On the Rivian R1T, the largest Max battery pack is the one that can touch the 400 miles range. GMC's own Sierra EV Denali comes with a similar promise of going 400 miles on a full charge cycle, while the luxurious Hummer EV can deliver 329 miles.
The automaker, which is currently on a hot electrification streak, says its team always targeted a 400 miles range ballpark, and it took the team multiple rounds of tweaks and modifications to touch the 450 miles figure. GMC says the Silverado EV commands one of the lowest drag coefficients of any vehicle in its class, which also helps achieve its impressive range. However, do keep in mind that we are talking about the EPA range here, which is calculated in near-ideal driving conditions of temperature, terrain, battery age, and more. For example, the EPA-estimated 450 miles on the WT trim would translate to a GM-estimated range of around 350 miles.
More to serve on the Silver-ado platter
The Chevrolet Silverado EV will arrive in Spring, rocking the 450-miles range badge on the Work Truck model. It can be juiced up with a 350kW fast charging plug, sipping up 100 miles worth of electrochemical power in just 10 minutes. The car is built on the Ultium EV platform and offers towing and payload capabilities worth 8,000 pounds and 1,200 pounds respectively. A max tow package that can lug around 20,000 pounds will also be introduced down the road. With a raw firepower of up to 754 hp under its belt, Chevy's latest offering can go from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.
The Silverado EV starts at $39,900, but the price of more upscale and future configurations would go all the way up to $80,000 and beyond. GMC will also kickstart production of the more premium Silverado EV RST model in the fall season, which also touts a 400-mile range, but comes with an MSRP of $105,000 before tax adjustments. This one also serves Super Cruise, which GMC labels as "the industry's first true hands-free driver-assistance technology." Other perks include four-wheel drive, expandable cargo capability courtesy of the Multi-Flex Midgate architecture, and automatic Adaptive Air Suspension.