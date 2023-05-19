Chevy Just Confirmed A Big 2024 Silverado EV Advantage Over Electric Truck Rivals

General Motors has finally confirmed the EPA range figures for its upcoming Silverado 2024 electric pick-up truck, and it looks like the brand is aiming straight for the crown. The EPA-estimated range for the Chevy Silverado stands at 450 miles for the Work Truck trim. For comparison, the Ford F-150 Lightning, the closest competitor to Chevy's offering, can only muster 320 miles on a single charge. On the Rivian R1T, the largest Max battery pack is the one that can touch the 400 miles range. GMC's own Sierra EV Denali comes with a similar promise of going 400 miles on a full charge cycle, while the luxurious Hummer EV can deliver 329 miles.

The automaker, which is currently on a hot electrification streak, says its team always targeted a 400 miles range ballpark, and it took the team multiple rounds of tweaks and modifications to touch the 450 miles figure. GMC says the Silverado EV commands one of the lowest drag coefficients of any vehicle in its class, which also helps achieve its impressive range. However, do keep in mind that we are talking about the EPA range here, which is calculated in near-ideal driving conditions of temperature, terrain, battery age, and more. For example, the EPA-estimated 450 miles on the WT trim would translate to a GM-estimated range of around 350 miles.