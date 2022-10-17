Cadillac Celestiq First Look: A Super-Luxury $300k Electric Car Built Just For You

The Cadillac Celestiq has been a long time coming. Not just a nod back to, but a wholesale reclaiming of the automaker's coachbuilding talents, it's the pinnacle of profligacy from a car-maker that has been accused of forgetting the reality of true luxury in recent years. Because, while leather, wood, and gadgets may wow by themselves, nothing quite beats exclusivity.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Cadillac, like just about every automaker, has flirted with limited editions before now, but the Celestiq — pronounced, incidentally, "Celestick" so as to rhyme with Lyriq — elevates that to new levels. "It's handcrafted, it's built here in our technical center in Warren, Michigan," Rory Harvey, Vice President of Global Cadillac, says of the astonishingly long fastback sedan. Each will be one-of-one.

Each will also be — not only in Cadillac terms but car terms more generally — fabulously expensive. Celestiq ownership, if you're approved to purchase one, will start in the low $300,000's, according to the automaker. That, though, is for a "blank canvas" car, according to Harvey, and the price is expected to spiral accordingly as potential owners explore the possibilities.