2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Electric Pickup Revealed With Big Range And Big Price

Electric trucks are shaping up to be big business, but if the Hummer EV is a little too shouty for your tastes, the 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 might offer a slightly less ostentatious alternative if you can stand to wait. Set to take on Ford's F-150 Lightning, Rivian's R1T, and a host of other EV pickups including — when it finally arrives — Tesla's Cybertruck, the Sierra EV is an electric pitch to GMC's most loyal buyers, and the automaker is starting out targeting those customers with the deepest pockets.

GMC

Like the Chevrolet Silverado EV — and, indeed, the GMC Hummer EV and the Hummer EV SUV — the new Sierra EV is based on General Motors' Ultium platform for electric vehicles. Also like those electric trucks, it'll kick off in the most expensive configuration before more affordable trims arrive in showrooms. In fact, the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will be a hefty $107,000 or thereabouts.

GMC

With only a limited number — no, GMC isn't saying quite how many — of that Edition 1 trim to reserve, it'll fall to subsequent versions of the pickup to bring pricing down to levels where the mass market might start to consider it. What we do know is that there'll be both Sierra EV AT4 and Sierra EV Elevation trims in the 2025 model year, the latter starting from the low-$50k price point.