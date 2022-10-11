GM Energy Rises To Elon Musk's Tesla Challenge

General Motors wants to take the crown from Tesla and be the final word when it comes to EV technology, solving all of the ills and inconveniences associated with EV ownership and charging. As electric vehicles become more advanced and commonplace, the charging infrastructure both at home and in public has a lot of catching up to do. GM's Ultium Charge 360 sought to address the problems with public EV charging networks by not only allowing customers to find and access public chargers but by also launching purpose-built Ultium fast chargers.

When it comes to keeping the lights on during a power outage or during peak energy consumption times, Tesla has an entire line of energy solutions ranging from the Powerwall to an entire solar panel-equipped roof. Today, automotive giant General Motors announced the launch of its own energy solutions program by the name of GM Energy to give Tesla a run for its money and give Ultium customers some more options when it comes to energy usage.