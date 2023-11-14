2024 Lucid Air Pure RWD Review: More Than The Price Is Right

If electric cars are going to succeed, they can't solely be the preserve of the rich. Nobody is going to confuse the new Lucid Air Pure for a mass-market runabout, no, but with a price tag starting under $80k it's still the most affordable of Lucid Motors' EVs. The question is, has the automaker sacrificed what made the Air so appealing as it also chased greater attainability?

Though the automotive press may have billed Lucid as Tesla's biggest threat, it's fair to say the broader motoring public may not be so familiar with the American upstart. The upcoming Lucid Gravity SUV will hopefully help with that, along with a deal with Aston Martin to use Lucid's homegrown electric motor and other EV tech in future cars. For the moment, however, it's down to the Air to broadcast Lucid's talents, and there things remain far from the tipping point.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

So, Lucid would probably prefer its name to be better-known, but that rarity still leaves the Air a head-turner. The fact that the EV looks like a spaceship on the road helps, drawing confused attention in a way that electric cars from Tesla and others haven't for years, now. Style may be subjective, but Lucid deserves kudos for managing to deliver impressive range estimates without resorting to making the Air an entirely amorphous blob.