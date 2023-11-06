Lucid Motors Finally Backs Tesla's NACS Charging Plug For EVs

In a move the company says will bring "greater convenience" to its customers, Lucid Motors is adopting the North American Charging Standard (NACS) for its electric vehicles. Up until now, the luxury EVs made by Lucid Motors — like the Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance — have been built with Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors for electric charging. Starting in 2025, electric cars made by Lucid will be manufactured with the NACS plug. Also beginning in 2025, owners of existing Lucid vehicles equipped with CCS will be able to use adapters that allow for charging in the Tesla Supercharger network, which utilizes NACS.

By switching to NACS, Lucid owners will have access to over 15,000 Tesla Superchargers in North America, making it easier to find a charging station for their EV that's nearby. That accessibility is at the heart of Lucid's decision — even if it may come at the expense of efficiency. "Adopting NACS is an important next step to providing our customers with expanded access to reliable and convenient charging solutions for their Lucid vehicles," Peter Rawlinson, Lucid Motors CEO and CTO, said in a statement announcing the change. Notably, Rawlinson had seemed reluctant to make the change as recently as this summer, citing that NACS wasn't efficient enough for fast charging vehicles with higher-voltage batteries (like the Lucid Air).