Lucid RangeXchange Turns Air EV Into A Charger For Other Electric Cars

The already feature-packed Lucid Air is getting an upgrade. Later this month, the luxury car brand is introducing a RangeXchange charging cable that allows customers to charge other electric vehicles with their EVs. Using the Lucid Air's built-in Wunderbox bi-directional battery charger and new over-the-air (OTA) software, customers will be able to send power to another EV up to 9.6 kW. According to Lucid, this results in around 24 to 40 miles worth of juice transferred to most EVs per hour.

Eric Bach, Senior Vice President of Product and Chief Engineer at Lucid, explained that this integration is part of an effort to make the Wunderbox "far more than just a piece of hardware that charges the battery pack." Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid, added that "RangeXchange is a small step to further enhance the everyday usability of the electric vehicle."

According to the company, RangeXchange has the potential to be much more. Lucid noted the possibility of using the device to send power to a home for backup power and providing vehicle-to-grid (V2G) power sometime in the future. The adapter is expected to ship by November 17 for $125. Lucid did not specify when the product would be available in other regions.