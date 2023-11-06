2025 Volvo EX30 First Drive: Electric Economy And Luxury Find Perfect Harmony

While the exterior of the EX30 is Volvo through-and-through, from the new-aged Thor's hammer headlights to the stacked tails, you'll have more than a few deja-Tesla moments when poking around the interior.

In fact, gaining access to the inside of the EX30 requires an RFID credit card or a key on your smartphone. The comparisons don't end there. You'll find no gauge cluster behind the steering wheel, with everything from navigation to infotainment handled in the center touchscreen.

Tim Stevens/SlashGear

Like on Models 3 and Y, that display is portrait-oriented but it's bigger here, measuring 12.3 inches on the diagonal. It's also much more cleanly integrated into the dashboard than Tesla's tacked-on touchscreen, with the side vents flowing up and around it in a clean, organic way. Those vents, by the way, have physical controls you can reach right up and adjust. No fiddling with the touchscreen when you want a little extra breeze in your face.

Tim Stevens/SlashGear

The overall vibe of the EX30's interior is budget-oriented but design-forward. It's an interesting mix. You can see that economy was fundamental to the design mission, but despite that, nothing feels cheap. Whether you go with the vinyl interior or the higher-end woven wool, the seats are comfortable, and their materials look and feel great.

Tim Stevens/SlashGear

You likewise have a selection of materials to splay across the dash, one made of recycled windows having a speckled effect that either looks like flecks of paint strewn by a careless brush or a flurry of stars swept across a midnight sky, depending on how evocative you're feeling. Either way, it's a fresh and compelling way to highlight a material that you won't find in any other car.