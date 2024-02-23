2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition Review: Off-Road Ready, If You Are
On the one hand, the 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition is probably overkill for the majority of pickup truck buyers. On the other hand, though, its AEV-branded stamped steel front bumper can be equipped with an optional winch — a winch! — and isn't there something to be said for aspirational shopping?
Though officially a single vehicle class, there's little that runs the gamut from barebones to luxury to go-anywhere ruggedness like the modern pickup. We're far from the days when a truck was a work vehicle first and foremost, and pricing has adjusted accordingly. Budget, by way of example, about $90k for the particular Sierra you see here.
That premium is, in no small part, down to GMC's collaboration with AEV, or American Expedition Vehicles. The result is a Sierra that wears its off-road ambitions on its sleeve — or, more accurately, on its bumpers, sills, upgraded shocks, and vast, knobbly tires.
An expensive truck with no clear rivals
Pricing for the 2024 Sierra 1500 kicks off at $48,695 (plus a hefty $1,995 destination) for a Pro trim in crew cab, short bed 4WD form. By the time you get to the Sierra 1500 AT4X, you're at $79,200 (plus destination); adding the AT4X AEV Edition package loads a further $6,895 on top of that. With the Sterling Metallic paint ($495) it brings this particular pickup to $88,585 all-in.
That's more than a Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate and, in fact, one of the most expensive trucks GMC offers (a Sierra 3500 HD with dual rear wheels and the 6.6-liter V8 diesel is just slightly pricier, and we're not even going to contrast the ridiculous all-electric GMC Hummer EV).
Over in Ford's showroom, a 2024 F-150 Raptor is going to look tempting. Even without the Raptor R and its supercharged V8 — which clocks in at a massive $110k or thereabouts — the regular Raptor's V6 holds up well on power, comparatively, while its $78k (plus destination) sticker is equally competitive (even if, like with GMC, the options can add up rapidly). Ram's 1500 TRX, meanwhile, also promises wild performance, but then so it ought to with a $97k+ sticker.
Honestly, neither are really direct AT4X AEV rivals, GMC not having yet played its hand in the "really very silly performance truck" sub-segment, while Ford and Ram's pickups lack the Sierra's creature comforts.
The diesel is a gem
GMC's standard 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel engine may be far from matching the TRD's grunt, but it's still a gem. Its 305 horsepower doesn't best the 420 hp that GMC's optional 6.2-liter EcoTec V8 delivers ($1,895), either, but its 495 lb-ft of torque is not only more than the gas engine musters (a still-healthy 460 lb-ft) but, more importantly, that peak arrives at just 2,750 rpm. In contrast, the V8 has to spin up to 4,100 rpm before you get the most engine twist.
The result is effortless low-end pull, and if the AT4X doesn't feel entirely spritely then that's likely only because of its sticky off-road-spec 33-inch mud terrain rubber and overall heft. All that extra protection nudges the curb weight to 6,251 pounds.
The standard 10-speed transmission is smooth and surreptitious, unafraid of kicking down a ratio or two when pushed. GMC includes steering wheel paddles if you'd rather take charge of that yourself, though it's not really necessary: the Sierra knows its Duramax sweet spot and does what's required to stick to it.
Rough & tumble ready
The stickier tires are part of the Sierra's AT4X and AEV glow-up, wrapping 12-spoke high-gloss black 18-inch aluminum wheels that are included in the latter package. There are also AEV skid plates along with further boron steel protection for the front and rear differentials, the transfer case, and the fuel tank; an AEV stamped-steel rear bumper and rocker protection are also thrown in.
Even non-AEV Edition versions still get a 2-speed Autotrac transfer case, 2-inch lifted off-road suspension with Multimatic SDDV dampers, skid plates, and a stamped steel front bumper along with front and rear locking e-diffs. Stabilitrak with trailer sway control and hill-start assist, plus both the trailering package and the trailer brake controller are standard; the AT4X is rated at up to 8,500 pounds of tow capacity, and up to 1,049 pounds of payload. GMC's blind spot warnings stretch to cover the trailer's length, too.
The resulting aesthetic is burly, but not outright brash: unlike, you could well argue, the GMC's rivals in Ford and Ram dealerships. That's not to say it's not handsome, in a lantern-jawed way, nor practical. The standard MultiPro tailgate does its origami-esque splitting and folding, to accommodate different sizes and shapes of cargo, while the in-bed 100W MultiPro audio system is completely independent from the cabin, and supports Bluetooth, USB, and 3.5mm aux-in sources.
Struggle inside and you'll find a luxury cabin
Actually getting in can be a chore: the fixed side rails are decidedly focused on protecting the sills during off-road adventures, and their circular cross-section makes them hardly stable perches for clambering in and out. The Denali's running boards may be less wilderness-friendly, but you still might find yourself longing for them as you haul yourself gracelessly into the AT4X's lifted cabin.
Once there, though, GMC's blend of practicality and everyday luxury strikes a classy balance. The seats are plush and comfortable, with leather, heating in both rows and ventilation for those in the front. The steering wheel is leather-wrapped and heated, too, and while there's a fair amount of physical switchgear for the dual-zone climate control and drivetrain settings, the buttons aren't so small as to be unusable when you're wearing gloves.
The idea, of course, is that you're pointing your Sierra AT4X AEV off out into the wild — unlike a Denali Ultimate — and so the package also includes all-weather floor liners. You and your muddy boots can be serenaded by the 12-speaker Bose Premium audio system, controlled by GMC's readily navigated and Google Built-In infotainment system.
All the mod cons... bar one obvious omission
That infotainment is served up on a sizable 13.4-inch touchscreen, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, plus a wireless phone charging pad in the center console. There's native Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Play store access and a split-screen UI that can handle smartphone projection and native apps showing simultaneously. GMC's in-vehicle trailering app also comes preloaded.
A 12.3-inch digital driver's cluster is standard too, along with a 15-inch head-up display and rear camera mirror. Sadly, while you do get adaptive cruise control, GM's excellent Super Cruise system isn't available on the AT4X trim. No, the hands-free highway driver assistant wouldn't be much use to you out on the trails, but it sure would make getting to said trails less of a headache. It seems a shame that, despite the similar price tags, GMC makes you choose between the most luxury driving features or the most off-road ready.
As my colleague Michael Teo Van Runkle already discovered, the AT4X and AEV trimmings make the Sierra plenty capable out in the mud and sand. Happily, they don't entirely destroy comfort when you're on the asphalt. Though we're not talking Denali-level cosseting, the Multimatic dampers help keep things from getting too bouncy.
There's noticeable road noise at higher speeds, however, and the truth of the matter is that grip is prioritized for off-roading purposes, not sportier on-road driving. This isn't a pickup you'll want to throw into the corners. With a 19 mpg city, 20 mpg highway, and 19 mpg combined EPA fuel economy rating, meanwhile, the diesel isn't quite as efficient as it is in other Sierra forms. That said, a decent size fuel tank means plenty of range between stops.
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition Verdict
Despite the price tag similarities, the Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition doesn't feel anywhere near as outlandish as the uber-trucks from Ford and Ram, and by design. Instead of making a rip-storming Baja competitor, GMC's focus is on roaming off-road in confidence for things like overlanding, and without having to leave creature comforts behind.
That's not as loud a prospect, but it's arguably more relevant to a whole lot of truck buyers. After all, just how many Raptor owners ever get all four wheels off the ground at once? The omission of features like Super Cruise does dim GMC's plush-first argument somewhat, but then again I'd be much happier taking the Sierra AT4X AEV Edition to places that'd feel too risky for a Denali Ultimate.
In the end, that range of talents is why truck buyers insist that no other vehicle class will do. Fun as the brawny AT4X is — and even more so in AEV Edition form — it's not the Sierra I'd recommend for most pickup shoppers. Unless you're truly going to flex its wilderness roaming abilities, they're overshadowed by the accompanying compromises in economy and on-road refinement. If you're in the market for the five-star hotel equivalent of overlanding, though, the 2024 Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition would be the excellent basis for a new rig — even if you skip the winch.