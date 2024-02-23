2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition Review: Off-Road Ready, If You Are

On the one hand, the 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition is probably overkill for the majority of pickup truck buyers. On the other hand, though, its AEV-branded stamped steel front bumper can be equipped with an optional winch — a winch! — and isn't there something to be said for aspirational shopping?

Though officially a single vehicle class, there's little that runs the gamut from barebones to luxury to go-anywhere ruggedness like the modern pickup. We're far from the days when a truck was a work vehicle first and foremost, and pricing has adjusted accordingly. Budget, by way of example, about $90k for the particular Sierra you see here.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

That premium is, in no small part, down to GMC's collaboration with AEV, or American Expedition Vehicles. The result is a Sierra that wears its off-road ambitions on its sleeve — or, more accurately, on its bumpers, sills, upgraded shocks, and vast, knobbly tires.