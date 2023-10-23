Putting GMC's 2024 AT4X Trucks To The Test: Do Gas Or Diesel Engines Make Most Sense?

At an event dubbed "AT4Xpedition," GMC recently invited media to live out our collective Yellowstone dreams in the stunning picturesque mountains of Montana. The single drive program included five different trucks in AT4X and AEV Edition spec, with the hope being that a series of real-world on- and off-road adventures might clearly highlight the differences that alphanumeric nomenclature and options boxes can quickly and easily confuse on paper.

The 2024 GMC AT4X family compares similarly to Chevrolet's ZR2 and Bison trims, in this case applied to the mid-size Canyon and both the Light Duty (1500) and Heavy Duty (2500) variants of the full-size Sierra. For the first time, the AT4X trim expands to this Sierra generation while the AEV Edition adds even more of the off-road goodies that made the previous generation's Colorado and Canyon siblings such impressive four-wheelers. Like Colorado, however, the Canyon loses a diesel engine option. But like Silverado, the Sierra Light Duty now comes with a 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel standard, and the Heavy Duty gets an optional 6.6-liter Duramax V8.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

Now throw in skid plates, optional suspension packages, bumpers, and auxiliary electrical ports—confusing details that I tried my darnedest to keep straight throughout the course of a 14-hour day of driving through Montana.