2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition Gives Midsize Truck A Big Off-Road Upgrade

For the 2024 model year, the GMC Canyon AT4X is about to be made even more off-road ready with the newly available AEV edition. GMC teamed up with American Expedition Vehicles — the off-road parts company known for its work with Jeeps — for this new variant. The AEV treatment was already available with the full-size GMC Sierra since the 2023 model year.

GMC

With the special edition, you get a fair amount of off-road centric parts that are tailor-made to parts of your driving experience where roads may or may not be present. 35-inch Goodyear tires fitted to AEV wheels are nice, for starters. Next, the upgraded truck features a 12.2-inch ground clearance thanks to its 4.5-inch factory lift kit.

It wouldn't be an overlanding vehicle if it didn't have beefy stamped steel bumpers with mounting points for a winch as well. On the underside, the AEV edition comes equipped with five skid-plates for when the terrain is doing its best to assault you. Lastly, the vehicle is adorned with all manner of AEV logos.