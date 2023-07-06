2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition Gives Midsize Truck A Big Off-Road Upgrade
For the 2024 model year, the GMC Canyon AT4X is about to be made even more off-road ready with the newly available AEV edition. GMC teamed up with American Expedition Vehicles — the off-road parts company known for its work with Jeeps — for this new variant. The AEV treatment was already available with the full-size GMC Sierra since the 2023 model year.
With the special edition, you get a fair amount of off-road centric parts that are tailor-made to parts of your driving experience where roads may or may not be present. 35-inch Goodyear tires fitted to AEV wheels are nice, for starters. Next, the upgraded truck features a 12.2-inch ground clearance thanks to its 4.5-inch factory lift kit.
It wouldn't be an overlanding vehicle if it didn't have beefy stamped steel bumpers with mounting points for a winch as well. On the underside, the AEV edition comes equipped with five skid-plates for when the terrain is doing its best to assault you. Lastly, the vehicle is adorned with all manner of AEV logos.
Part of a host of changes
Dave Harriton, the CEO of AEV, notes "We took our signature approach to help elevate the Canyon AT4X's inherent off-road capability to the next level. This truck checks a lot of boxes for any discerning overland enthusiast looking for luxury, technology and capability in a midsize platform."
Both the 2024 Canyon AT4X and AT4X AEV Edition will be fitted with GMC's "Baja drive mode," which is a new launch control mode for better acceleration characteristics when off-road and driving. Across the entire 2024 Canyon lineup, trucks will benefit from Ultifi, GM's software architecture that allows for over-the-air updates.
According to a press release, the newest Canyon will be coming out later in 2023; but the price for the base model, AT4X, and AEV Edition have not been revealed as of yet. For comparison, the 2023 model year Canyon AT4X retails at $56,995. The truck is made at GM's Wentzville, Missouri plant, which is also the home of the Chevy Colorado as well as the Chevy Express and GMC Savana vans.