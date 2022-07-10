2023 Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition Sees GMC Go Truck-Extreme

Stateside pickup truck collectors and prospective buyers disappointed by the lack of United States dealership support for the recently announced second-generation Volkswagen Amarok may have something other than a new Ford Ranger or F-150 to get excited about. Back on May 10, the 2022 GMC Sierra lineup was officially revealed, but now it looks like the 2023 AT4X model of the same utility vehicle is set to come with even better off-road capabilities.

We noted that the 2022 Sierra came with a number of improvements over its predecessor, including an exterior remodel with a new grille and headlamps. Not only did the new GMC model come with a thoroughly touched-up interior including an improved electronic console shift lever and even a massaging feature for the seats, but it also came with upgrades to the powertrain: 430 lb-ft torque and 310 horsepower on a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine by default. As recently as 2021, certain GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 utility vehicles underwent recalls for defective airbags, though it seems like the issue was squashed back in July 2021, and likely didn't affect any GMC vehicles outside of the 2015 and 2016 model years.