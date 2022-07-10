2023 Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition Sees GMC Go Truck-Extreme
Stateside pickup truck collectors and prospective buyers disappointed by the lack of United States dealership support for the recently announced second-generation Volkswagen Amarok may have something other than a new Ford Ranger or F-150 to get excited about. Back on May 10, the 2022 GMC Sierra lineup was officially revealed, but now it looks like the 2023 AT4X model of the same utility vehicle is set to come with even better off-road capabilities.
We noted that the 2022 Sierra came with a number of improvements over its predecessor, including an exterior remodel with a new grille and headlamps. Not only did the new GMC model come with a thoroughly touched-up interior including an improved electronic console shift lever and even a massaging feature for the seats, but it also came with upgrades to the powertrain: 430 lb-ft torque and 310 horsepower on a 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine by default. As recently as 2021, certain GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 utility vehicles underwent recalls for defective airbags, though it seems like the issue was squashed back in July 2021, and likely didn't affect any GMC vehicles outside of the 2015 and 2016 model years.
The GMC 2023 Sierra 1500 AT4X looks like an off-road champion
Following up on the successful release of the 2022 GMC Sierra, the car manufacturer is already beginning to roll out details on its 2023 Sierra 1500 AT4X AEV Edition, and it looks like a viable utility pickup for those with a particularly rugged set of needs. Detailed in a July 7 release from GMC, the upcoming 2023 Sierra AT4X includes a number of improvements that make it even more formidable in hazardous terrains, such as "3-millimeter heavy-duty steel" front and rear bumpers with UV and corrosion resistance.
The underbody protection is also set to receive an upgrade, allowing for a 32.5-degree front angle approach and 23.4-degree departure angles, as well as 11.2 inches of ground clearance. It will be powered by a hefty 6.2-liter V8 engine, and will also feature an AT4X Obsidian Rush interior complete with 12-speaker Bose Premium Series audio and "more than 40 diagonal inches of combined driver-focused digital displays," accommodating both safety and entertainment. Pricing information for the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 ATX4 AEV Edition is not yet available, but GMC noted that more details will become available.