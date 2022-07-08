New Volkswagen Amarok Pickup Revealed, And It's A Lot Like The Ford Ranger

Volkswagen has finally come out with the second-generation Amarok to the delight of car enthusiasts in Europe, South America, and Africa. This release followed a 12-year-long wait for the next Volkswagen Amarok pickup truck, which has become a popular vehicle across Europe for its powerful twin 3.0-liter V6 turbocharged direct injection diesel engines offering up to 268 hp and 428 lb-ft of torque. This new 2022 Amarok was first teased all the way back in March 2021, complete with the potential for a standard release in the United States. Unfortunately, now that finalized release details have been shared, it would appear that this new Amarok isn't likely to show up in dealerships in the United States any time soon.

Volkswagen and Ford have been in a partnership with one another since all the way back in June 2018, when the companies initially sought to explore what they described as a "strategic alliance." This meant sharing essential resources and technologies in the pursuit of developing commercial vehicles together. Since then, the two colossal manufacturers have expanded their partnership to include electric vehicles and self-driving cars. As this high-level alliance remains in play, it makes sense that both the 2022 Volkswagen Amarok and the 2022 Ford Ranger look very similar in terms of internal mechanics and chassis design since the technologies used in both models borrow heavily from one another.