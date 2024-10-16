2025 Chevrolet Suburban & Tahoe First Drive: Big SUVs Add Tech But Keep What Matters

Big trucks and big SUVs are a way of life in Texas. The roads are wide, and there are lots of long drives between major cities, ranches, and the world's biggest Honky Tonks. Big steers, big hats, and big vehicles all feel right at home. So it makes sense that Chevrolet would invite us out to Dallas to drive the biggest SUVs in their lineup, the refreshed 2025 Suburban and Tahoe.

The Suburban and Tahoe both offer three rows of seating, and both are based on the same platform as their popular truck brethren, the Silverado 1500. They're designed with maximum capability in mind, with the ability to haul a big family around while also pulling a big trailer. For 2025, they've both been updated with refreshed styling in the front and rear, a more-powerful diesel engine, updates to the interior, more standard tech, and a more refined ride via retuned suspension. Large and in charge, the Suburban and Tahoe get a big infusion of appeal for 2025, offering lots of the latest tech along with proper capability and impressive comfort.