2024 Cadillac Escalade V-Series Review: Can A 682 Horsepower SUV Ever Make Sense?

The Cadillac Escalade is an elite SUV. The ever-performing jewel in Caddy's line-up may share its underpinnings with a Chevrolet Tahoe costing about half as much, but lavish packaging and clever positioning means it's laser-targeted at the elites in society (or, at least, for people who think they're among the privileged few).

Right off the bat, you know the big Cadillac is ostentatious and ridiculous. Introduced in 2021, the fifth-generation of luxo-barge looks like a combination of a yacht and a gothic cathedral with its huge grille, angled juxtapositions of bodywork, and towering frame. It's not even attempting to be subtle, the vehicular equivalent of loudly talking about your "house on the lake."

The 2024 Cadillac Escalade V-Series takes that notion even further through the advent of forced induction and the addition of tens of thousands of dollars. What sets the V-series apart from the normal Tony Soprano-mobile is the addition of a supercharger onto its 6.2-liter V8. It's the same hand built LT4 V8 engine as the Corvette Z06, in fact, and it takes the regular Escalade's 420 horsepower to 682 hp. Because, after all, why not? No one told Cadillac it couldn't do it, and it's clearly better to ask for forgiveness than permission.

