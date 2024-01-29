10 Reasons The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Is Such An Expensive Vehicle

What makes a Lamborghini or Ferrari so expensive? Their cars are intentionally kept in short supply, not to create artificial scarcity but so manufacturers can focus on quality over quantity. Another major cause is their engines. Pound for pound, you will never find a Volvo, Toyota, or Honda that can match a Ferrari's performance, but any car that can is bound to have some pretty expensive pistons and crankshafts.

The main attraction of the Corvette Z06 is its LT6 engine. This 5.5-liter flat-plane-crank V8 engine can output a monumental 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, with a max of 8,600 rpm. In plain language, the Z06 can rocket from zero to 60 in 2.6 seconds. As of writing, the LT6 is the world's most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine. Thanks to this motor, the Corvette Z06 can even leave supercars like the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG – and its 622-horsepower M159 engine — in the dust.

Admittedly, there's more to the Corvette Z06's performance than the most powerful commercially available engine. The car also boasts an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, a proprietary "Magnetic Selective Ride Control" performance suspension, Michelin Pilot Sport high-performance tires, and a rear spoiler. All of these features (and more) brought the original 2023 Z06 model to an initial asking price of $106,395. That's around half the cost of Ferrari's and Lamborghini's cheapest options, which is a huge boon for anyone looking for a high-end sports car. Conversely, $106,395 is more than double the cost of most cars, so potential buyers really have to ask themselves if the price is worth it. After all, when was the last time you needed 670 horsepower under the hood?