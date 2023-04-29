The Top 5 Fastest Cars Ferrari Ever Built, Ranked

The name Ferrari is synonymous with going fast — not to mention looking good while going fast. Even die-hard Lamborghini fans can't argue that Ferraris are slow. The first car the brand debuted at an auto show, the 166 MM Barchetta, arrived in 1948 and kicked off a 75 years of history of producing the fastest cars Maranello, Italy could churn out.

Over that long history, the brand has built some incredibly speedy models. The F40 was one of the brand's first production models to break the 200 MPH mark and could rocket itself to 60 miles per hour in just 4.1 seconds. It was mythically quick in 1987, the year it first arrived, and it is still remembered as one of the greatest cars to ever wear Ferrari's standard Rosso Corsa paint color.

The F50 cranked the quickness up a notch, topping out at just over 200 miles per hour but boasting a zero to 60 time of 3.87 seconds all the way back in 1995. As famous as the F40 and F50 are, those two are not the fastest cars that ever wore a Ferrari badge. For that, you'd have to look beyond what Ferrari was willing to build just for the highway.