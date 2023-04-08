The Top 5 Best Ferrari Liveries Ever, Ranked

This Ferrari sports a unique livery and achieved a second-place finish at the 2015 24 Hours of Le Mans, with James Calado, Olivier Beretta, and Davide Rigon sharing driving duties. This Ferrari is wonderfully different from the standard liveries found on racing vehicles because it incorporates an array of colors splashed across the face and sides of the car. The 458 GT2 Italia is, all on its own, a beautiful car. The hood includes a wavy, aggressive scoop along with ported slits that run up from the nose of the vehicle toward the windshield.

Combine the style of this Ferrari, powered by a 4.5L V8 engine that produces 464 horsepower, with the color gradient, and you're left with something immensely eye-catching. The vehicle's centerline is painted with a white stripe interlinked with thinner, red and green flourishes (perhaps in a nod to the Italian flag).

The car is then draped in blue accents that make up what might be considered the other primary color of the racer (in coordination with the white segments). Additionally, there are giant red lines across the chassis (as well as a red roof piece), and yellow and green finishing touches to round out the style.

[Featured image by Kevin Decherf via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]