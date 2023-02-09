The Most Bizarre Sponsors In The History Of F1

Starting with one of the strangest sponsorship arrangements, Formula 1 enthusiasts might be used to seeing one of many names for what is essentially the same business. According to BE Konflikt Management, a business that has routinely been a sponsor at Formula 1 events over the last few years is actually a pyramid scheme. The brand was founded in 2003 as Lyoness International AG. It has shown up as myWorld, Eyetime, Lyoness, Lyconet, and with other names. The brand has been drummed out of Norway for its illicit business practices and has been ordered to pay a fine of more than 3 million euros in Italy (almost $3.5 million). Still, this brand under a variety of different trading names continues to show up as a sponsor at Grand Prix events and even on Formula 1 cars.

Essentially what this business purports to do is offer users cash back on purchases. BE Konflikt Management notes that a user might be entitled to 3% or 5% cash back on their purchases, as long as they recruit enough new members to use the service as well. GrandPrix247 reports that Eyetime in particular appears to be masquerading as some sort of communications app to rival WhatsApp, WeChat, or Facebook Messenger. The CEO of this version of the entity has direct links to the parent company Lyoness, and the app itself remains an empty shell that doesn't do anything. It's odd then that the business would continue to throw money at F1 sponsorship opportunities in this new avenue without even a rough product to offer curious viewers.