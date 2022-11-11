What Makes F1 Crashes So Incredibly Expensive

Formula 1 draws an enormous fanbase every year. The races are exciting, and drivers can shift their fortunes in an instant with a successful pass or a costly mistake that leads to a crash. Formula 1 cars are a marvel of modern engineering, and the vehicles are built for speed, aerodynamic capability, and of course, a touch of beauty.

Unfortunately, one thing that's intimately linked to the majesty and incredible pace of a Formula 1 race is the devastation that occurs when a car collides with the boundary or two drivers crash into one another while circumnavigating the track. Formula 1 collisions are simply a hazard of the sport, and drivers are well trained to deal with the spin-out and intense forces that come along with a loss of grip while driving (Essentially Sports notes that a recent Max Verstappen crash registered at 51Gs). But rescuing the driver from a collision is only the first step in returning the driver and car to the track. When a Formula 1 car crashes it must be thoroughly inspected in order to undergo necessary repairs that will put it back in pole contention. These efforts can be immensely costly, and with new rules governing the amount teams are able to spend over the course of the season, according to Autosport, the price tag attached to repairs after a crash is more important than ever.