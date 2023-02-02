Here's How Much The Top F1 Drivers Get Paid

Formula 1 is one of the most exciting motorsports out there. The drivers take to the track at a blistering pace and fortunes can change in an instant: one bold move, one mistake, or simply a split second of bad luck can turn a Grand Prix on its head for one or many of the drivers on the grid.

Drivers in Formula 1 jet all around the world, beginning with testing in late February, and reaching all the way into the final weeks of the year (via Formula 1). Drivers endure significant physical force at every turn and must be mentally and physically tough to make it through even a single season. Still, some of the most dominant names in Formula 1 are racing right now, as cars roar around the circuit at some of the fastest speeds — and G forces — that race car drivers have ever seen.

The best of the best earn a huge paycheck as a result of their demanding schedule and impossibly quick reflexes and instincts. USA Today notes that in 2022, drivers earned as much as $40 million (with the lowest figure still coming in at a sizeable check of $750,000). Those numbers might jump off the page, but the salaries of the top earners going into 2023 are even more sizzling.