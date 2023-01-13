The 12 Fastest F1 Cars Of All Time, Ranked

Formula One has been a sporting institution since 1946, when some of the world's finest auto manufacturers first competed to see whose vehicles and drivers performed the best around a dedicated circuit in Turin, Italy. The world championship followed in 1950, and the world's biggest trophy in motorsport has since been pursued by an ever-changing lineup of teams and drivers looking to prove that their machines can outperform the competition.

When ranking the fastest Formula One cars of all time, speed can be determined not only by how quickly they travel in a straight line but also by how they perform over the race distance, with driver skill, braking, handling, and reliability also playing important roles in their ultimate finish times. While specific construction regulations are enforced by the FIA (Formula One's governing authority), no two F1 cars are alike, and there are notable innovations employed by every team each season to improve performance and, ultimately, increase their speed. It is worth noting that FIA restrictions are also imposed from time to time, meaning that lap times can vary wildly from year to year.

Here we look at the most memorable machines to grace the long and eventful history of F1, with the many triumphs and catastrophes they experienced and the many novel innovations and revolutionary designs created to achieve the accolade of being one of the fastest F1 cars of all time.