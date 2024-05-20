What Type Of Engines Do F1 Cars Use And How Much Horsepower Do They Have?

In the interest of fairness and safety, Formula 1 regulations require all cars to use a 1.6 liter, turbocharged V6 engine — manufactured by either Ferrari, Honda, Mercedes, or Renault. The iconic engines that changed racing forever aren't entirely identical between companies, but they (along with turbochargers, exhausts, etc) are expected to fall within certain parameters.

Though it's a bit reductive to say that F1 cars simply use a V6 engine, because there's more to it than that. The engine is more like one part of a larger "power unit," which is also made up of a motor generator unit for kinetics and one for heat (MGU-K and MGU-H), an energy store (basically a battery), exhaust, control electronics, and a turbocharger.

As Motor Authority notes, all of these power unit components working together — the MGU-H collecting energy from the turbo's exhaust, the MGU-K storing some of the energy used in braking, and engines revving up to 15,000 rpm — is what provides F1 cars with up to 1,000 horsepower (roughly five times what you'll find in an average consumer vehicle). Though the engines themselves are also designed for better thermal efficiency compared to standard automobiles, with elements like a second, smaller combustion chamber sitting above the main chamber to improve the air-fuel mix. So it's not so much that F1 engines are absurdly powerful but that they're exceptionally efficient and can produce a lot of power more economically.