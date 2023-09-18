How F1 Racing Has Changed Over The 70 Years Since Its First Race

Auto lovers around the world are irresistibly drawn to Formula 1. It's easy to see the appeal: the atmosphere, the shriek of the engines, the chance to admire some of the most magnificent and advanced cars on the planet ... nothing else comes close. For so many who spent their childhood making vroom vroom sounds from inside a toy car, just watching Formula 1 is the realization of a dream.

The elite competition has a long and proud legacy, with the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix being held over the weekend of August 7-9 2020. The huge event took place at Silverstone (where else), and the ultimate victor was Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

For younger fans, the glitz, glamor, and enormous sponsorships on full display that weekend defined everything they've always known Formula 1 to be about. Some who watched that historic race, however, will have remembered a time when F1 was a very different affair. Let's take a look at how the race itself, the cars, the superstar drivers, and the fans have evolved over the course of more than seven decades.

Red Bull cites mid-1880s France as the place where organized motor racing (to some degree or other) seemed to begin. It would be around seventy years before the first official Formula 1 race took place in 1950, and it was a very different beast to the one millions enjoy today.