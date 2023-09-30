12 Iconic Engines That Changed Racing Forever

No manufacturer is more closely associated with the rotary engine than Mazda. It had been using an adapted version of its 13B rotary in Japanese racing series since the '70s, and by 1979, had chosen to prove the rotary's worth at Le Mans, entering the RX-7 252i. Mazda saw limited success in its early years of entry but gradually improved its formula over the years to move higher up the leaderboard. However, the team was always seen as outsiders — rivals had bigger budgets, more experience, and more high-profile drivers.

The 1991 season was the last chance for Mazda to prove itself against the big players, as new rules coming into force for the 1992 season meant that rotary engines would be banned. After an underwhelming qualifying and subsequent 19th-place start, car 787B-002 fought its way through the pack, the team watching on anxiously as much of the competition suffered from mechanical failure or collisions, putting them out of contention. Mazda's car had no such issues, performing exactly as planned and eventually taking the top step of the podium.

Technically, only two of the three drivers made the podium — Johnny Herbert, the British driver who took the car across the finish line, was so exhausted that he needed medical attention immediately after the checkered flag and was taken to hospital. His efforts weren't in vain, though, as Mazda's iconic rotary engine had finally proved itself at endurance racing's premier event and just in the nick of time.