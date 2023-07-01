How Ford's 427 Big Block Took Racing By Storm

In 1958, Ford introduced its new FE series of V8 engines (short for Ford-Edsel) to replace the short-lived Y-block — itself a replacement for the truly antiquated flathead V8s. The FE was a tremendous success by any measure, powering everything from farm equipment to pickup trucks to fire-breathing Shelby Mustangs until its discontinuation in 1976.

Perhaps the most famous version of the FE engine is Ford's 427 cubic inch (7.0 liter) big-block, which propelled its GT40 race car to beat Ferrari with first place finishes at 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966 and 1967 — before a rules change limited engine displacement to a maximum of 5.0 liters.

Although heavily based on the same 427 cubic inch engine that was available in a regular Ford Galaxie, the race engines were put on a diet with an aluminum intake manifold, aluminum cylinder heads, and a magnesium oil pan. All told, the lightweight bits shaved approximately 130 pounds from the street 427.

In production cars, the pushrod 427 developed approximately 410-425 horsepower depending on the number of carburetors, but in race tune, it was easy to squeeze an additional 100 horsepower from the 7.0 liter V8. In preparing for Le Mans, Ford briefly considered running a recently developed and exotic overhead cam version of the 427 V8, but it was ultimately deemed too heavy and unwieldy for the compact GT40 road racers.