Supercharger Versus Turbocharger: Why Car Buyers Should Know The Difference

When automakers or independent wrenching enthusiasts want to add more power to a car, there are usually a few avenues to take to melt the tires off. As the old saying goes: "there's no replacement for displacement" and one could just throw in a larger engine and be done with it. Larger displacement engines allow the pistons to move more and therefore produce more power. Lamborghini has solved most of its power problems with a 6.5-liter V12 chunk of aluminum that produces well over 700 horsepower.

Engines like the aforementioned V12 are naturally aspirated, meaning they rely on the movement of a car to push air into the engine to aid in combustion. Forced induction is the opposite, relying on mechanical aids to put more air into the combustion chamber. There are generally two methods of forced induction commonly used in cars today: supercharging and turbocharging.

If you've spent anytime reading about cars or talking to your local gearhead, you've likely heard or seen heated debates about superchargers versus turbochargers and which one is the best and likely a lot of ill-informed or bad faith arguments on the subject. In reality, each method has its own strengths and weakness and one method is not necessarily "better" than the other in all applications. But what is important to know if you're either shopping for a car, or just want to be more informed on the subject than people arguing in Facebook comments?