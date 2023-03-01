Tesla's New Charger Is A Big Deal For Every EV Owner - Here's Why

Until recently, Tesla's Superchargers could only charge Tesla vehicles. Now, Tesla has opened up its charging network to other vehicle makes, according to a tweet from Tesla's charging-centric account. The program was initially tested in 2021, but now has been expanded to multiple countries including the United States.

If you have a non-Tesla vehicle, all you need to do is download the Tesla App to find a nearby Supercharger. Once you get to the Supercharger location, you need to find a charging stall, unlock the charging adaptor for your car, plug it in, and start charging. You can then start or stop charging through the app. It's important to note that pricing is different for non-Tesla owners, and does vary by location, according to Tesla's website.

With the Supercharger network comes its own practices and cost structure. Tesla charges a $0.50 idle charge per minute if the vehicle is already charged. That increases to $1.00 per minute if every stall is currently occupied. According to Tesla, this prevents people from hogging spots while others wait to charge.