Tesla Hits Pause On Full Self-Driving Beta Rollout: Here's Why

The Tesla Full Self-Driving feature has been a debacle almost since the very first time it was shown off to the public with a tech demo in 2016. That demo has been revealed as allegedly staged as the Tesla (in this case a Model X) was supposedly coded to make turns and lane changes ahead of time and the car was not driving itself. It's also worth noting that since the feature is only a Level 2 autonomous feature as defined by the Society of Automobile Engineers and by definition, cannot drive itself.

To diehard Tesla fans, the technology is an exciting look toward the future of cars. To detractors, Tesla has run into the question posed by Jeff Goldblum's character in "Jurassic Park." Tesla got so caught up in wondering if it could make self-driving cars with available technology, it apparently never stopped to ask if it should. Earlier this month, the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration announced a recall that affected over 360,000 vehicles that have the Full Self-Driving Beta installed. According to authorities, the software could cause the vehicle to crash in certain circumstances. Now, Tesla is rolling back the launch of the feature until it can work out the issues.