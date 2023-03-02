The 11 Coolest Features Of The Ford GT40

Taking Enzo Ferrari on at his own game was always going to be a gamble. Plenty had tried, and all had failed to stop the dominance of Ferrari's racing machines throughout the '50s and '60s. The car that eventually ended the reign of the Prancing Horse was not, however, one of the Italian brand's long-time rivals that, after years of competition, finally perfected its formula to gain the winning edge. It was instead an upstart team of engineers and racing drivers backed by a manufacturer that had virtually zero experience in endurance racing, competing in a car that was hastily developed and proved to be deeply unreliable at first.

That car would come to be known as the Ford GT40, and its creation and development remains one of the most remarkable feats of engineering in the history of motorsport. From its humble beginnings in a small garage in London, the GT40 would go on to claim racing's most prestigious title, the overall win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, not once but three times. However, if it wasn't for a disagreement between its American manufacturer and Enzo Ferrari himself, the GT40 may never have existed at all.