The 12 Most Expensive Ferraris Of All Time

The brand with the Prancing Horse has captured the imaginations of enthusiasts in a way that no other automaker has managed to do since Enzo Ferrari created his very first car in 1947. Its enviable racing history has created generations of iconic race cars that the world's wealthiest collectors clamor to get their hands on, and its road cars are just as exceptional (and costly). It's no exaggeration to say that Ferrari is quite possibly the most revered car brand on Earth, and as a result, its most desirable cars fetch huge sums at auction.

Data from auction tracking site Glenmarch shows dozens of examples of the brand's rarest models selling for eight-figure sums, with the priciest of those being among the most expensive cars ever sold. Of course, it's always possible that a different Ferrari has sold in a private sale for an even more ludicrous figure, but in public auctions at least, these are the most expensive Ferraris to ever go under the hammer.