The 12 Most Expensive Ferraris Of All Time
The brand with the Prancing Horse has captured the imaginations of enthusiasts in a way that no other automaker has managed to do since Enzo Ferrari created his very first car in 1947. Its enviable racing history has created generations of iconic race cars that the world's wealthiest collectors clamor to get their hands on, and its road cars are just as exceptional (and costly). It's no exaggeration to say that Ferrari is quite possibly the most revered car brand on Earth, and as a result, its most desirable cars fetch huge sums at auction.
Data from auction tracking site Glenmarch shows dozens of examples of the brand's rarest models selling for eight-figure sums, with the priciest of those being among the most expensive cars ever sold. Of course, it's always possible that a different Ferrari has sold in a private sale for an even more ludicrous figure, but in public auctions at least, these are the most expensive Ferraris to ever go under the hammer.
Ferrari 340/375 MM Berlinetta Competizione - $12.75 million
The one thing that's more important than anything else in determining the price of a classic Ferrari is its rarity. The most expensive cars are almost always some of the rarest, with the 340/375 MM Berlinetta Competizione that went under the hammer at RM Sotheby's in 2013 being a great example. It's one of just three Works competition cars that were entered at the 1953 24 Hours of Le Mans, and it also raced at 24 Hours of Spa the same year. Racing history like this is also usually a good indicator of a high-value car, and 0320AM (the chassis number of the car in question) has that history in spades.
It entered the Carrera Panamericana, where it set an average speed record on public road stages of 138 mph over 223 miles, a feat that was never beaten. It's also the only known Works race car to have been driven by three different world champions: Alberto Ascari, Nino Farina, and Mike Hawthorn. This provenance was recognized by marque experts at the Louis Vuitton Concours d'Elegance, where it won the Best of Show Award following its appearance in 2000. The car sold at auction in Italy for €9,856,000, which was roughly $12.75 million at the time.
Ferrari F2003-GA - $14.87 million
When it comes to racing provenance, very few Ferraris boast quite such a record as the F2003-GA Formula 1 car that crossed the auction block at RM Sotheby's in November 2022. Driven by none other than Michael Schumacher, chassis number 229 saw five victories in total, taking wins at the Spanish, Austrian, Canadian, Italian, and United States Grand Prix in 2003. That makes it one of only four Schumacher-era Ferrari Formula 1 cars with five or more wins in a season, and the most successful out of the six F2003-GA cars by a long margin.
At the time it came up for auction, chassis 229 had recently undergone a full overhaul at the hands of Ferrari's Formula 1 Clienti department in Maranello. Since its rebuild, it only had 148 miles on the clock, meaning it was ready to race should its new owner choose to. At an auction in Geneva, Switzerland, the car sold for 14,630,000 Swiss Francs, roughly $14.87 million at 2022 conversion rates.
Ferrari 250 LM - $17.60 million
The 250 is one of the most desirable Ferrari models of all, and as a result, they often fetch vast sums when they go to auction. Any 250 LM on sale will come with a multi-million dollar price tag, but the most expensive example sold at an RM Sotheby's auction in 2015 for $17,600,000. Suffice it to say, it was an exceptional example of the already-rare car, of which only 32 units were ever produced. It was originally purchased new by Ronald Fry, a descendant of the founders of Fry's Chocolate, who made the world's first-ever mass-produced chocolate bar. Fry was a keen privateer racer and used the car (chassis number 6105) in competition on a regular basis.
This regular racing use continued under the car's second and third owners, all of whom frequently competed at hill climbs and sprints around the United Kingdom. Unlike many other 250 LMs, however, 6105 was never involved in a serious racing accident and thus remained more original than many other examples of the car. Clearly, its originality, combined with its racing history, made it exceptionally valuable in the eyes of the auction buyers.
Ferrari 375 Plus - $17.72 million
Built to showcase the might of Ferrari's V12 engine, the 375 Plus quickly gained a reputation as a tricky car to drive. It took the 4.5L unit of the series-production 375 MM and bored it out to 4.9L, giving it a significant power boost over the "standard" car. It could catch almost any other car on the circuit in a straight line, but it became notorious for being tricky in the corners, with plenty of cars ending up meeting an unfortunate fate after careening off track. One of the surviving units that always remained intact through its racing days was chassis 0384 AM, which sold at a Bonhams auction in 2014.
Unusually for an ultra-high value Ferrari, 0384 AM had spent some time languishing in disrepair after being purchased by a collector in Ohio. That collector, Mr. Karl Kleve, had removed the car's famous V12 engine, apparently with the intention of replacing it. Kleve also removed several other original parts, but never finished the project, leaving the car outside to rot on a trailer. A tree even ended up growing through the empty engine bay before the car was eventually taken off the property and sold to another collector for $50,000 in 1989. Kleve later reported the car stolen, triggering a legal dispute that took several decades to resolve. Eventually, the car and the remaining parts from Kleve's land were sold at Bonhams for a staggering $17.72 million.
Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider Competizione - $18.15 million
The second 250 to feature on this list, the 250 GT LWB California Spider Competizione was, as its name suggests, built specifically for competition. It raced at the 1960 12 Hours of Sebring, achieving 5th place overall, and continued racing sporadically for years after. It eventually appeared at a Gooding & Company auction with a pre-auction estimate of $18-20 million. It sold for the lower end of that price range, achieving a final price of $18.15 million. Like many of the other exceedingly valuable Ferraris here, the car was also exceptionally rare, being one of just nine aluminum alloy-bodied LWB California Spiders ever built.
The car's value was no one-off, either, as a very similar example of the Competizione went up for sale at RM Sotheby's a year later and sold for $17.99 million. Both cars were Ferrari Classiche certified, ensuring that they were not only original but that their history and provenance had been meticulously verified by Ferrari's experts.
Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider - $18.16 million
The 250 California Spider is a consistently high-value car even by classic Ferrari standards, and the most expensive of the short-wheelbase (SWB) variants was sold at Artcurial's 2015 auction at the Rétromobile expo in Paris. The reason for its record-breaking price was its originality — unlike many other classics of its kind, the car on offer had never been restored, and so was presented in completely original condition.
It had been under the same ownership since 1971, with its previous owner being the movie star Alain Delon. After short stints in both Monaco and California, the car was shipped back to France, where it remained until its sale. It was found in a barn covered by stacks of magazines and newspapers, and the weight of the paper had dented its trunk. However, the car was extracted and preserved exactly as it was found, and its unique history saw it fetch $18.16 million after bidding closed.
Ferrari 410 Sport Spider - $22.01 million
Only two 410 Sport Spiders were ever built with a 4.9L V12 engine, both of which were originally designed to be Works racing cars. They were to compete in the notorious Carrera Panamericana race, which had proved to be more unpredictable and demanding on cars than any other race at the time. Unfortunately, before Enzo Ferrari could get the chance to test his latest creation at the event, the Carrera Panamericana was canceled in the wake of the 1955 Le Mans tragedy, where 83 spectators were killed after a car lost control and hit the crowd. Instead, the two cars ended up competing at the 1000 KM of Buenos Aires, where one of the pair, 0598 CM, was piloted by Juan Manuel Fangio.
That car was eventually sold to a privateer racer and began a highly successful competition career in America, driven in part by an emerging star driver, Carroll Shelby. It was later sold to Luigi Chinetti, one of Enzo Ferrari's friends and racing team owner, in 1960. It later passed through a number of notable owners including Bill Marriott, of the Marriott hotel chain, before appearing at auction in 2022. The car's star-studded history, combined with its rarity, saw it fetch $22,005,000 after an RM Sotheby's auctioneer had dropped the hammer.
Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale - $26.40 million
The 250 GTO might be the Ferrari model best known for setting exceptional prices at auction, but it's actually not as rare as the 275 GTB/C that it often raced alongside. The priciest example of the 275 GTB/C didn't quite reach the heights of the 250 GTO, but it's still one of the most expensive Ferraris ever nonetheless. Sold at an RM Sotheby's auction in 2014, chassis 06701 fetched $26,400,000, a fitting price for what was one of only three Works "Berlinetta competizione" cars ever built.
Originality is almost always a vital component of any high-value Ferrari, and the 275 GTB/C in question boasted a matching numbers engine and mostly original parts. Ensuring its history was 100% accurate was a report by leading Ferrari historian Marcel Massini, who had traced back every race entry, owner, and service record to confirm even the smallest details of its past. Described by the auction listing as "an historic, unique, and unrepeatable opportunity to acquire such an important automobile," chassis 06701 was very much a one-of-a-kind car. With its extraordinary sale price, collectors clearly agreed with that sentiment.
Ferrari 275 GTB/4*S N.A.R.T. Spider - $27.50 million
Despite its almost comically complicated name, the Ferrari 275 GTB/4*S N.A.R.T. Spider sold at an RM Sotheby's auction in 2013 had lived a very simple life. It was bought new by Eddie Smith Sr, a collector and prominent businessman from North Carolina, in 1967. It remained under his ownership from that point onward, thus presenting to the auction house as a single-ownership car. Smith Sr had taken great care of the car, chassis 10709, and it had undergone a meticulous restoration shortly before being offered for sale.
The N.A.R.T. in its name stemmed from the car's association with the North American Racing Team, one of the world's most successful endurance racing teams at the time, headed up by Luigi Chinetti. Chinetti wanted to develop a car specifically to North American buyers' tastes, and so worked directly with Enzo Ferrari to design such a vehicle. Only 10 examples were built, although none of the others had quite such a unique backstory as chassis 10709. The 2013 auction saw the car fetch $27.50 million, with the proceeds from the sale being donated to charity as the original late owner had requested.
Ferrari 290 MM - $28.05 million
The RM Sotheby's listing for the Ferrari 290 MM, chassis 0626, describes Ferrari's Works cars as being "on the frontline, the weapons of choice—the sharpest in the armory." The car on offer was very much on the sharp end of Ferrari's development program, being driven by Juan Manuel Fangio at the 1956 Mille Miglia. Fangio achieved fourth place overall in that race, and shortly after, the car had its second outing at the Nürburgring International ADAC 1000 KM. There, it was driven by future Formula 1 World Champion Phil Hill, who shared the drive with four other teammates. The team achieved third overall.
The car was eventually sold to Temple Buell, another friend of Enzo Ferrari, who continued to race the car over the following years. It was eventually purchased by Pierre Bardinon, a renowned collector who exhibited the car in conjunction with French jewelry giant Cartier at the 1987 Cartier Hommage à Ferrari event in Paris. The car then disappeared from the public eye for several decades before emerging for sale at auction in 2015, fetching $28.05 million.
Ferrari 335 Sport - $35.77 million
The most expensive non-250 GTO Ferrari ever sold, the Ferrari 335 Sport, chassis 0674, has everything the most discerning Ferrari collector could desire. After leaving Maranello at the start of 1957 and being bodied by Scaglietti, the car was entered into the 1957 24 Hours of Le Mans, being driven by future Formula 1 champion Mike Hawthorn and Luigi Musso. There, Hawthorn broke the average speed record for a single lap and became the first person to lap the course at more than 120 mph on average. Its next outing was at the Swedish Grand Prix, again driven by Hawthorn and Musso. Despite the car catching fire mid-race, it finished in fourth. The duo then achieved a second-place finish with the car at the Venezuelan Grand Prix, helping Ferrari to win the Constructors World Championship title for that year.
After being sold to Luigi Chinetti in early 1958, the car took part in the Cuban Grand Prix, driven by Masten Gregory and Stirling Moss. The car won, but that would turn out to be its first and only major victory. It was retired from racing a few years later, eventually being sold to famed collector Pierre Bardinon. He refused to sell the car, calling it an essential part of his collection, but after his death, the car was put up for auction at an Artcurial sale in Paris. It sold for €32,100,000, roughly $35.77 million based on exchange rates at the time.
Ferrari 250 GTO - $48.41 million
The Ferrari 250 GTO became famous for its record-breaking auction prices and held the record for the most expensive car ever sold until the jaw-dropping sale of the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe in 2022. That car sold for around $142.5 million, dwarfing the record price of the 250 GTO, which had previously been achieved at an RM Sotheby's auction in 2018. The 250 GTO in question was one of only 36 ever built, and one of seven to receive upgraded Scaglietti coachwork.
It achieved first-in-class finishes at the 1963 and '64 Targa Florio, and took a total of 15 class and overall wins between 1962 and 1965. Chassis 3413, as it's also known, was in remarkably original condition when it was sold, with matching-numbers components that had been verified by Ferrari Classiche. Ferrari historian Marcel Massini also inspected the car and called it one of the finest examples of the 250 GTO, cementing its legacy as the holiest (and priciest) of grails for Ferrari collectors.