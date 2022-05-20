Mercedes Just Sold The World's Most Expensive Car

What comes to your mind when you try to think of the most expensive car in the world? Some fancy custom version of a Bugatti, or perhaps a really amazing Lamborghini? No matter which car brand you were thinking of, the answer is wrong — unless you were thinking of Mercedes-Benz. The car in question is the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe from 1955, and it was just sold for a whopping sum of 135 million euros. According to CurrencyRate, as of May 20, 2022, this adds up to USD $142.5 million. Why was this car so expensive, and what makes it so special?

Only two Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupes were ever made, and both of them were in the possession of Mercedes-Benz up until one of them was auctioned off on May 5, 2022. The car, named after its innovative creator Rudolf Uhlenhaut, makes for a real treat to car enthusiasts due to just how rare it is. With its sleek build, unique doors, and unprecedented capabilities, it was a real sports car dream at the time and continues to be an impressive show of elegance and sheer power fused into one.

Being sold for the equivalent of almost $150 million is no small feat, but Mercedes-Benz is hardly a small company in need of a cash infusion, so that does make one wonder — why did the 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe ever get sold in the first place? No, it's not just a large corporation being greedy. Instead, all of the proceeds from the sale are going toward a fantastic cause.