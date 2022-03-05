The 15 Best Mercedes Of All Time

No discussion about the greatest Mercedes-Benz vehicles is complete without at least a passing mention of the Benz Patent-Motorwagen. To be fair, it is not a Mercedes-Benz, but without it, no Mercedes vehicle exists and possibly no vehicle exists. Perhaps that is hyperbole, but there is no denying the importance of the Patent-Motorwagen. Developed and built by Carl Benz, the Motorwagen is generally hailed as the first working automobile, as indicated by the date of submission of the patent, 1886.

Mercedes-Benz's official website details the specifications and history of the first car and states that it was powered by a single-cylinder engine of an original design by Carl Benz with a total power output of about ⅔ horsepower. While it proved to be a viable self-propelled vehicle, its first real test was a drive made by Carl's wife Bertha Benz when she drove it with her teenage sons on the first-ever road trip, covering the 66-mile journey from Heidelberg to Wiesloch. Knowing that the car would require publicity to attract buyers, Bertha set out on the journey with Carl being totally unaware of what she was doing. Also, gas stations did not yet exist and the car had a small fuel tank, so Bertha found herself stopping at various pharmacies along the way to find more supplies of gasoline. While the car was certainly not the nicest nor the fastest car, being the first makes it among the best.