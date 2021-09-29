Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and GLS Edition 100 celebrates a centenary of excellence

Maybach Motorenbau GmbH debuted its first production car, the W 3 model, at the Berlin Auto Show in September 1921. It was the first German production car with a posh interior, four-wheel disk brakes, and an epicyclic gear system. Celebrating 100 years of excellence are a pair of limited-edition S- Class and GLS models called Edition 100. As the name suggests, Mercedes-Maybach is only making 100 units each of the S-Class and GLS Edition 100, and you can expect each to come with an extra layer of pampering and prestige.

“It’s about the passionate combination of every detail, no matter how small, that makes a luxury car a Maybach – all in combination with state-of-the-art technology from Mercedes-Benz,” said Philipp Scheimer, Head of Top End Vehicle Group Mercedes-Benz AG and CEO Mercedes-AMG GmbH. In other words, Edition 100 is the finest and most well-equipped S-Class and GLS you can have today.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class luxury saloon has a V12 engine with 612-horsepower on tap. It’s also seven inches (18 centimeters) longer than a long-wheelbase S-Class, and it now has an all-wheel drivetrain to offer better traction and sharper handling. Standard equipment includes a noise-insulated rear cabin, a Burmester 4D audio system, heated and massaging rear seats, and a bevy of infotainment screens.

Meanwhile, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS Edition 100 has a 557-horsepower V8 engine, a soundproof interior, electric running boards, and air suspension. It also offers 1.10-meters of legroom to offer more space than ever before.

Both Edition 100 models are hand-painted in high-tech silver and nautical blue with a bespoke crystal white and silver-gray pearl interior. Of course, you’ll find Edition 100 logos on the rear pillars and hub caps. It’s hard to miss those forged alloy wheels in gray with their vintage-inspired design. Mercedes-Maybach will start taking orders for the S-class Edition 100 and GLS Edition 100 in the fourth quarter of 2021, while the first deliveries are arriving early next year.

In addition, Mercedes-Maybach partners are releasing a limited series of accessories like a diamond-studded fountain pen with an 18-karat gold nib from the Maybach the Peak collection, a set of champagne flutes with fanciful engraving from Robbe & Berking, exclusive travel bags, and other leather goods.

Mercedes-Maybach Edition 100 S-Class and GLS Gallery