The 12 Best V12 Engines Ever Made

There are many ways to boost an engine's power, but one of the oldest tricks is to add cylinders. The V12 has powered some of the most fascinating and sought-after vehicles of all time. Creating an engine with 12 cylinders was once the best way to achieve the highest power output, and inherent to the V12 architecture are low vibration and smooth power delivery. Furthermore, according to Engineering Explained on YouTube, the mechanics of a V12 engine allow it to be built with much smaller cylinders and reach a much higher RPM, thus delivering more power overall. This advantage does have a trade-off in making the engines more complex and expensive to build while adding a significant amount of weight over engines with fewer cylinders.

V12 engines also have a look and sound unlike anything else. The silky smooth power delivery has made them a choice for luxury cars for the past century. Conversely, the fastest ultra-high-performance cars have long been hailed for their 12-cylinder power plants, with some of the finest of these born from workshops in Italy. As the date approaches when all V12 production ceases, we can take a look back over the last century to appreciate the best V12 engines ever made.