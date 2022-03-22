How An Ambitious Bugatti Supercar Led To The Company's Bankruptcy

Ettore Bugatti started making production cars in 1909, and the Bugatti brand had a successful racing career throughout the decades after World War I. Bugatti also built an airplane in the 1930s called the Bugatti 100P, and it ended up becoming an Art Deco masterpiece. However, things went downhill from there.

Ettore's son, Jean Bugatti, died after crashing his Bugatti Type 57 prototype on August 11, 1939. He was just 30 years old, and he was supposed to be the heir to Ettore Bugatti's empire. The fatal accident happened on a curvy stretch of road in Duppigheim, just a stone's throw away from the company HQ in Molsheim, Alsace, France.

Three weeks after Jean's death, Nazi Germany invaded Alsace and demanded that Bugatti's factories be used to produce torpedoes and cars for their army. Ettore refused and managed to flee to safety in Paris. Years later, he returned and found his Molsheim factory in ruins after the war, and he died on August 21, 1947. The automaker made its last stand at the 1952 Paris Auto Show before ceasing operations in the same year.

After several attempts of reviving the Bugatti marquee in the 1960s and 1970s, Italian entrepreneur Romano Artioli acquired Bugatti in 1987. This acquisition made way for the birth of Bugatti Automobili S.p.A. and the new company's first and only car, the legendary EB 110 supercar.