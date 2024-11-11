Who Owns Bugatti And Where Are The Cars Built?

Bugatti is globally recognized for making intricately glamorous, high end, high performance supercars that have been setting the standard for speed and performance for many years now. For example, in 2019, the high-flying Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ took supercar performance to new heights when it achieved a top speed of 304.773 mph to become the first roadgoing car to hit 300 mph. Since then, the Chiron Super Sport 300+ has bulldozed its way onto every single list of the world's fastest supercars and continues to be the benchmark by which others must all be judged. Such feats don't just occur by happenstance, however. Rather, they take sound management, as well as long, hard preparation. So, what's Bugatti's story? Who owns Bugatti?

In its modern form, Bugatti has been owned by the Bugatti Rimac since 2021. Bugatti Rimac is a joint venture between Rimac Group and Volkswagen-owned Porsche AG (not to be confused with holding company Porsche SE, which owns a controlling stake in Volkswagen). Per the joint venture agreement, Porsche's stake in Bugatti is 45 percent, leaving Mate Rimac's Rimac Group with a controlling 55 percent of Bugatti. It's worth mentioning that Porsche also has a 24% stake in Rimac Group, which it shares with biggest shareholder Mate Rimac (37%), Hyundai Motor Group (12%), and others (27%) – although that still doesn't give Porsche a commanding interest in Bugatti.