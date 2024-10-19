6 Of The Fastest Supercars Ever Made, Ranked By Top Speed

Achieving top speeds of over 200 miles per hour takes serious horsepower, a purposeful approach to aerodynamics, specialized tires, and components throughout the car that can withstand a lot of abuse. Combining all those needs with creature comforts like well-padded seats, a quiet interior, and a stereo is even harder. That's why it's so rare to see a production vehicle with a top speed (quoted or otherwise) that exceeds 200 mph while also being legal to operate on public roads.

The kinds of engineering, materials, and production quality that are required to achieve top speeds of over 200 mph (and, in some cases, over 300 mph) are also extremely expensive. Most vehicles that can achieve those kinds of speeds are in the supercar class — priced well over a million dollars. There are exceptions that fall under the million-dollar mark, like the (yet-to-be-priced) Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 with its newly-reported 233 mph top speed, but even the 1,064-hp Chevy isn't fast enough to make it on this list. So, what is?

For this list, we're going with production cars from established manufacturers and there's no limit on price — no need to differentiate between Supercars and Hypercars. The cars also need to be road-legal. So, rocket cars won't qualify, and you won't see any one-off builds here, but they are pretty much exclusively multi-million dollar vehicles with relatively low production numbers.

