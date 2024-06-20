Bugatti Tourbillon Is A 277 Mph V16 Hybrid To Prove ICE Isn't Dead Yet

Bugatti has just taken the wraps off of its latest Supercar/Hypercar creation, the Tourbillon, and the numbers are off the charts. Powered by a combination of an 8.3-liter, naturally-aspirated V16 engine and a three-motor hybrid system, the Tourbillon is one of the most powerful production vehicles ever made — priced at $4.3 million. Following in the footsteps of vehicles like the Chiron and the Veyron, the Tourbillon is the flagship vehicle for Bugatti. It would've made sense for a Rimac-Nevera-based EV platform to lead the way (especially with Rimac as part-owner of Bugatti), but Bugatti isn't done with internal combustion just yet.

The V16 engine that powers the Tourbillon makes 1,000 horsepower and revs all the way to 9,000 rpm — with no turbochargers, no supercharger, and before the addition of the power provided by the hybrid system. Once you add in the three electric motors and the 25 kWh battery (capable of providing 37 miles of EV-only range), that number goes up to a scarcely-believable 1,800 horsepower, making it the most powerful Bugatti ever — and significantly more powerful than the Chiron. Bugatti claims a top speed of 445 kph, which translates to just over 276 mph –and there's no reason to doubt that claim. Hypercars like the Chiron and Veyron have been setting a new standard for speed for years, so we expect the same from the Tourbillon.