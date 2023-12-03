The Reason Why Volkswagen Sold Bugatti Explained

Bugatti, the maker of obscenely expensive and hellishly fast supercars, made an exit from the house of Volkswagen in July of 2021. The move was a sign that the German automaker was no longer interested in the uber-luxury hypercar cookie and wanted to play in its safe stomping grounds for the foreseeable future. It was also the time when all big players were either pondering their future in the electric car segment or were busy making safe electrification bets at the cusp of a global semiconductor crunch and supply war over battery resources.

But Bugatti didn't fall too far off from Volkswagen's lawn. The brand, which takes special pride in owning speed and sticker price record, was lapped up by a consortium. This joint entity consisted of fellow hypercar maker Rimac and Volkswagen-owned supercar giant Porsche. It was a match made in heaven, assuming no ugly politics were going on behind the scenes.

Rimac is no stranger to pushing the limits of automobile tech with tastefully designed vehicles that cruise around with the sole intention of breaking a few speed and acceleration records. Just like the Bugattis out there, Rimac rides also cost a pretty penny. Moreover, Porsche — still operating under the banner of Volkswagen AG — also owned a stake in Rimac when the deal was signed. You might find it surprising that Volkswagen acquired Bugatti in 1998, long before it brought Porsche under its wings.