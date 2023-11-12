Karma Kaveya Revealed As Stunning Electric Hypercar With Specs You Won't Believe
Karma Automotive is staging another comeback, and this time around, it's chasing the moonshot of luxury electric hypercars. The brand has unveiled two new rides — a two-door coupe called Kaveya and a sedan named Gyesera. The Kaveya, which seems to blend elements of the Mercedes AMG Vision Gran Turismo, the elusive Aspark Owl, and the tailing sunroof looks of the McLaren GT, will hit the roads late in 2025 but there's not much clarity on its asking price, yet.
The Kaveya, which borrows its name from the Hindi word for poetry, will come in two variants. The entry-level rear-wheel drive trim can manage 536 horsepower and is slated for deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2025, once production kicks off in 2024. The top-end variant is the one to watch. Touting an all-wheel drive format tied to an impressive 1,180-horsepower output, it promises a range of over 250 miles and a top speed of roughly 180 miles per hour.
Those range figures are not too shabby. Lotus is also targeting a similar range figure for the all-electric Evija, but it can cruise at a peak speed of 250 miles per hour. The Rimac Nevera claims range and top speed figures of around 300 miles and 258 miles per hour, respectively, while Porsche is also selling similar numbers for the 2023 Taycan. Tesla's next-gen roadster should be another potent rival for the new Karma car, but production delays continue to haunt the Tesla four-door coupe.
Astounding Karma comeback
Karma says the Kaveya can go from zero to 60 in less than three seconds, which checks for the rest of the electric rides in the segment. Serving a chassis made out of stereolithographic aluminum and carbon fiber, the Kaveya also claims to go from 10% to 80% charge levels with just 45 minutes of plugged-in time. But there could be a long wait for enthusiasts eyeing the Karma vehicle. The company says Kaveya's top-end variant will only be available in the last quarter of 2026. It also seems availability will be tight in terms of units made by the company.
"I can do 3,000 to 5,000 units in a year, and I can have a strong and successful business," Karma President Marques McCammon told Bloomberg. With impressive performance figures and a slick design flaunting scissor doors, the Kaveya certainly looks like a car that can put Karma back on the map, if only the company can avoid the quality issues of the Revero.
Karma is also pinning its hopes of revival on the Gyesera, a four-door sedan that is reported to go around 250 miles on a single charge and can muster a top speed of roughly 130 miles per hour. This one can generate 590 horsepower and claims to go from zero to 60 mph in less than 4.2 seconds. The Gyesera is Karma's first fully electric car and will arrive a full year ahead of the Kaveya in Q4 2024.