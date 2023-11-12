Karma Kaveya Revealed As Stunning Electric Hypercar With Specs You Won't Believe

Karma says the Kaveya can go from zero to 60 in less than three seconds, which checks for the rest of the electric rides in the segment. Serving a chassis made out of stereolithographic aluminum and carbon fiber, the Kaveya also claims to go from 10% to 80% charge levels with just 45 minutes of plugged-in time. But there could be a long wait for enthusiasts eyeing the Karma vehicle. The company says Kaveya's top-end variant will only be available in the last quarter of 2026. It also seems availability will be tight in terms of units made by the company.

"I can do 3,000 to 5,000 units in a year, and I can have a strong and successful business," Karma President Marques McCammon told Bloomberg. With impressive performance figures and a slick design flaunting scissor doors, the Kaveya certainly looks like a car that can put Karma back on the map, if only the company can avoid the quality issues of the Revero.

Karma is also pinning its hopes of revival on the Gyesera, a four-door sedan that is reported to go around 250 miles on a single charge and can muster a top speed of roughly 130 miles per hour. This one can generate 590 horsepower and claims to go from zero to 60 mph in less than 4.2 seconds. The Gyesera is Karma's first fully electric car and will arrive a full year ahead of the Kaveya in Q4 2024.