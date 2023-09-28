Driving The Rimac Nevera Time Attack Edition: Is It Simply Too Fast?

That Nürburgring record lap cut over 20 seconds off the previous EV production time set by a Tesla Model S Plaid equipped with the optional Track Pack. As Dr'ndak explains, though, a hot day in Germany, even for August, meant that the Cup 2 R tires started to oil up a bit due to the weight and power adding up over the course of seven-plus hard minutes. Watching the video of Croatian racecar driver Martin Kodrić blasting through the forest, more slip and slide becomes more apparent deeper and deeper into the lap, the car often overstepping curbs entirely in the last handful of corners.

On our drive through Carmel Valley, I made the journalistically mandatory sprint up the famed Laurales Grade that connects Carmel to the base of Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca. At the bottom of the hill, Dr'ndak cautioned me to slow down and open up a gap. Sure enough, even after losing sight of the cars in front before pushing through a few slaloms, we caught up in only a few seconds. And then again, and again.

I spotted a break in opposing traffic, finally, and turned around to stop on the side of the road hoping that we might get lucky. Pulling out a few minutes later, knowing full well what awaited down the hill, I started to actually hustle through corners, hard left-foot braking to set the nose, then tipping into throttle (still not sure what to call it?) with more and more confidence. Dr'ndak appeared to approve, then suggested we step up to Sport mode and allow the Nevera's torque vectoring to help me out a bit.

All of a sudden, the Nevera's skateboard chassis developed another personality. Instead of flatly rounding through corners with gobs of grip, the suspension squatted noticeably onto a happier outside rear tire as I punched out into straightaways. The Nevera overbalances torque for the rear wheels, so both front motors are rated at 303 horsepower and 207 lb-ft each, while the rears can pump out 603 hp and 664 lb-ft each. Similarly, regenerative braking shifted weight through the front tires more aggressively—an entirely different dance now underway, though cut short once again by the presence of pesky drivers out for a pokey cruise on public roads. These people, I swear.