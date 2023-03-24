A Wildly Rare Koenigsegg Regera Hypercar Is Up For Auction

Rarely would anyone see a Koenigsegg Regera on the road, much less for sale. First unveiled in 2015 at the Geneva Auto Show, the Koenigsegg Regera is the Swedish automaker's first production hybrid supercar. It's also the first Koenigsegg to feature the brand's proprietary Direct-Drive single-speed gearbox that seamlessly transitions from all-electric to gasoline power when pushing to the limit.

Tucked neatly in the back of the car is a 5.0-liter V8 gas engine developed in-house. It has dry sump lubrication, dual overhead camshafts, active engine mounts, a carbon fiber intake manifold, and twin turbochargers with custom 3D-printed housings. The hybrid part of the equation consists of three electric motors and an 800-volt architecture powered by a 4.5 kWh battery.

Bring a Trailer

The Koenigsegg Regera offers 1,500 horsepower and above 1,475 foot-pounds of torque with its hybridized powertrain. Since it only weighs around 3,505 pounds (1,590 kg) with its carbon fiber & Kevlar body panels, the Regera has no trouble rushing to 60 mph from a standstill in only 2.8 seconds. Push harder, and you'll reach 186 mph in under 11 seconds.