Apple CarPlay Vs Android Auto: Which Is Best?

In addition to better fuel efficiency, environmental sustainability, and longevity, the newest cars are safer than ever. We have innovations like lane assist, backup cameras, and responsive braking systems that help keep you and everyone around you from horrific accidents and costly repairs. But one of the most underrated safety features in these vehicles are the in-dash displays. The best ones provide pertinent information and one-touch controls for music, navigation, and communication, even if you should be shunning the latter while the wheels are rolling.

The displays have gotten bigger over the years, providing bigger buttons and more legible text to lessen the amount of time spent squinting at your dashboard while your eyes should be on the road. You could use your smartphone, but those are smaller, and they may obstruct your view if you have to mount it to your windshield.

That's where Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come in. These systems allow your phone to connect directly to your infotainment system, giving you access to your contacts, messages, music, and maps without having to program them into your car separately, all in an interface designed for safety and ease of use. They serve the same purpose, but in very different ways. Which of them is best? That depends.