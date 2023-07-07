2024 Polestar 2 First Drive: Focused Upgrades Make A Difference Where It Matters

In the ICE days a new model year meant a couple of new color options and perhaps, if you're lucky, a small cabin upgrade. Maybe a nice bit of soft lining for the door bins to stop your Coke can from rattling around. But for electric cars, with their internet connections and their near-infinitely adjustable battery control modules, so much more is possible — and this brings us to the 2024 Polestar 2, which benefits from a set of snazzy new wheels and a nose job to bring it into line with the upcoming Polestar 3.

More importantly, it also gains some serious drivetrain enhancements. These include a 50 mile increase in claimed range, a 9% reduction in energy usage, and a 34% increase in charging speed. Oh, and the base, single-motor version has switched from front- to rear-wheel-drive, while every version is markedly quicker than before and all are now produced with a reduced carbon footprint, Polestar says.

These are the sort of changes that would have taken a decade in the old, hydrocarbon-driven world. So while the new Polestar 2 looks almost identical to its predecessor, and the interior is pretty much unchanged too, the under-the-skin changes are vast.