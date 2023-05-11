The Wait For The Polestar 3 Electric Crossover Just Got Longer

The Polestar 3 is the brand's first crossover, and was originally expected to start production midway through 2023 and release towards the end of the year. Now, that timeline has been pushed back at least a few months, according to a press release from Polestar.

Now, the Polestar 3 is scheduled to start production in early 2024, with Polestar dealers getting them later this year. Polestar states that the reason for the delay is software-related. Volvo, the company that originally spun off Polestar, needed more time to make software tweaks on its own electric vehicle platform — which Polestar shares.

Polestar notes that the production of the Polestar 4, it's more recently announced wacky crossover, will go on without a hitch and should commence in the last quarter of 2023. With the Polestar 3 and 4 still a few months away, that leaves just the Polestar 2 as the brand's only car on sale, as the Polestar 1 had a very limited production.